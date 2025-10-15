Vidal and White take top spots in Madden NFL 26 TOTW 6

Open Extended Reactions

Kimani Vidal and Devin White are headlining Team of the Week 6 in Madden NFL 26, claiming the week's two 91 OVR Limited Edition items with strong real-world performances.

The Los Angeles Chargers' victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday saw Vidal contribute 124 rushing yards and a touchdown in his best performance of the season.

White helped end the Las Vegas Raiders's losing streak on Sunday, tallying nine tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and an interception against the Tennessee Titans to help the Raiders to their second win of the regular season.

New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte was awarded a 90 OVR card for his five receptions and two touchdowns in his team's win over the New Orleans Saints.

Here is the full line-up for Madden NFL 26 TOTW 6: