Vidal and White take top spots in Madden NFL 26 TOTW 6

Kimani Vidal and Devin White are headlining Team of the Week 6 in Madden NFL 26, claiming the week's two 91 OVR Limited Edition items with strong real-world performances.
The Los Angeles Chargers' victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday saw Vidal contribute 124 rushing yards and a touchdown in his best performance of the season.
White helped end the Las Vegas Raiders's losing streak on Sunday, tallying nine tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and an interception against the Tennessee Titans to help the Raiders to their second win of the regular season.
New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte was awarded a 90 OVR card for his five receptions and two touchdowns in his team's win over the New Orleans Saints.
Here is the full line-up for Madden NFL 26 TOTW 6:
Kimani Vidal, Los Angeles Chargers: 91 OVR
Devin White, Las Vegas Raiders: 91 OVR
Kayshon Boutte, New England Patriots: 90 OVR
Quentin Lake, Los Angeles Rams: 90 OVR
Mekhi Blackmon, Indianapolis Colts: 90 OVR
Nick Herbig, Pittsburgh Steelers: 87 OVR
Jaxson Dart, New York Giants: 87 OVR
Justin Strnad, Denver Broncos: 87 OVR
Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 85 OVR
Charles Omenihu, Kansas City Chiefs: 85 OVR
AJ Barner, Seattle Seahawks: 82 OVR
A'Shawn Robinson, Carolina Panthers: 82 OVR