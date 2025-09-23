Open Extended Reactions

EA Sports has published the fourth Title Update for Madden NFL 26 on all the game's platforms, making additions to the available player and coach likenesses as well as gear. The added equipment includes new cleats, facemasks and wristbands.

Here's the list of players and coaches that had their likenesses added to the game in this update:

In terms of gameplay, the developers have mimicked a change that was added to College Football 26 in its most recent update by introducing a toggle for the pass protection behavior, the automated settings for which have been made more customizable as well.

Another added coaching adjustment allows players to set the safeties' depth at 16 yards, enabling better pass coverage. A major balance change for the passing game has come in the form of the minimum for stemmed down routes being increased from one to three yards. The developers wanted to retain the route's viability while making it more realistic to defend.

Here's the list of all changes in Madden NFL 26's latest Title Update:

Gameplay

Pass Blocking

Added a new Coaching Adjustment option allowing you to set your default pass protection scheme -- choose from Base, Empty, Half Left, Full Left, Half Right, Full Right or default.

Fixed an issue sometimes causing the pass protection adjustment menu to get stuck in an open state after selecting a protection adjustment.

Made improvements to blocking logic for better targeting and improved protection on Shotgun Play Action plays.

Tuning done to shorten the wait time after failed pass rush moves to improve pocket degradation over time.

Enhanced QB Contain logic to ensure defenders contain more effectively.

Addressed an issue with pass rush move selection logic to reduce excessive use of Rip moves and ensure more realistic, ratings-driven defender behavior.

Run Game

Fixed an issue allowing a short, artificial speed boost to the ball carrier when using Truck in open space (Air Truck).

Fixed an issue causing Duo run plays to be mislabeled as Inside Zone plays.

Decreased the frequency of power non-engaged sheds on run plays.

Added shed timers for defenders who lost their previous defensive move on passing plays.

Edge defenders now steer towards their outside gap for longer to help set the edge on run plays.

Passing Game

Increased the minimum for 'stemmed down' routes from one yard to three yards.

Resolved an issue where auto-motion receivers would continue their motion during the Quiet the Crowd animation. Users can no longer Quiet the crowd during auto-motion.

Fixed an issue preventing behind-the-line special moves from working when using Gadget players in the QB spot in Wildcat formations.

Fixed an issue causing WR's to sometimes use fake-out footwork off the snap with no defender nearby.

Fixed an issue preventing the appropriate frequency of catch-knockouts when throwing to a receiver covered by multiple defenders.

Fixed an issue causing illegal man-downfield penalties to trigger incorrectly on certain play-action boot plays.

Fixed an issue causing no-look passing animations to sometimes trigger on quick throws, like bubble screens.

Pass Coverage

Added a new Coaching Adjustment setting to set the safeties' depth at 16 yards.

Updated hook-defender depth with underneath coverage adjustment to play at five yards of depth to be in better position to play short routes like drag routes.

Updated hook-defender depth with over-the-top coverage adjustment to play at 12-18 yards of depth to put defenders in better position to take away deeper intermediate routes like deep Digs and Over routes.

Updated vertical-hook zone logic so that it will not match when using coaching adjustments or custom-stem zones.

Updated press-animation logic to ensure defenders trigger press animations requested by the user at the line of scrimmage.

Fixed an issue in Goal Line defense causing the receiver in heavy-personnel formations to be completely uncovered.

Pre-Play Controls

Updated logic so the offense cannot instantly flip the play or audible to a new formation when walking to the line from the huddle.

Standardized the hot route timer for all QB's when breaking the huddle.

Fixed an issue preventing under-center QBs from queuing more than two hot routes at a time.

Fixed an issue causing the TE to motion awkwardly on a series of plays within Gun Y Off Trips Wk (Mtn Y Corner, RPO Alert Mtn Dive, Mtn Shock H Opt).

Fixed an issue preventing the hot-route stem controls from appearing when using mouse and keyboard controls on PC.

Fixed hot route stem control not appearing when using mouse and keyboard.

Tuning to improve avoidance by WR's in motion at the snap.

AI and Game Logic

Tuning to the Bills' homefield advantage to reduce excessive kick-meter wobble.

Tuning to improve AI-controlled teams' clock management, preventing it from calling timeouts right before punting when losing by a large margin.

Fixed an issue sometimes causing a crash when setting QB Throw Style.

Fixed an issue in Goal Line defense causing the receiver in heavy-personnel formations to be completely uncovered.

Fixed a rare issue causing some players in online rosters to appear with generic player models and wearing the incorrect uniform numbers, such as multiple players wearing No. 11 or No. 22.

Animation and Visuals

Adjusted Small Agile Back hit stick animations to look more realistic and grounded.

Fixed an issue sometimes causing defenders to warp back to their feet when mid-lunge in tackling.

Fixed an issue allowing late hurdle attempts to cause missed tackles.

Fixed an issue causing Josh Allen to use the incorrect ball-carry style (bread loaf) on read option plays.

Playbooks

Fixed an issue causing the ball to warp on specific Pistol formation handoffs.

Fixed an issue causing the ball to warp when cancelling the handoff on PA Sprint HB Flat plays.

Fixed an issue causing a fumble when snapping the ball in Gun Bunch TE Str MTN RPO Peak Flats.

Fixed a rare issue causing the ball to be snapped well behind the QB on various Pistol and Gun Jet Sweep plays.

Fixed an issue allowing an unnatural speed boost on the In-Corner route within Gun Bunch Offset Close Mesh Rebound, which made it unbalanced.

Presentation

Broadcast Packages

Fixed issue with missing stats in the Last Week Stats banner after a bye week.

Fixed issue with Stat Leaders banner for pass yards disappearing too quickly.

Fixed issue preventing Draft Class banner from appearing during a Sunday Night Primetime game.

NFL Traditions

Fixed a camera issue for the Cardinals' Big Red Siren tradition.

Halftime Show

Fixed issue with missing highlights after using the Resume Game option.

Fixed an inconsistency with a score shown during a highlight from a game in progress and the subsequent Around the League banner.

Halftime Show/Weekly Recap

Fixed lighting pop that would sometimes occur at the end of a highlight.

Tuned logic for highlight selection from a game in progress to reduce the chances of seeing the losing team.

Tuned logic to prevent non-scrambling QBs from being shown performing long runs.

Fixed CPU highlight showing right-handed QB throwing left-handed touchdown.

Weekly Recap

Fixed issue preventing Weekly Recap from being available during the playoffs when a user's team did not make the playoffs.

Pregame

Fixed issue with an out-of-focus camera for the Falcon statue at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Fixed issue with fog sometimes obstructing mascots during runouts.

Fixed various camera obstructions and clipping issues with sideline characters.

Drive Starter

Fixed a broken camera when showing the Stat Leaders banner for a wide receiver.

Fixed issue with Drive Starter sometimes appearing before Drive Summary when a turnover occurs in Superstar: The League.

Post Play

Fixed an issue sometimes causing players to appear on the wrong sideline.

Fixed an issue causing the camera to linger too long after completing a MUT Challenge in one play.

Franchise

Fixed an issue where certain Players would be playing out of position.

Fixed an issue with the Nose Tackle archetype's OVR formula that was causing it to appear different from the front end.

Fixed an issue where some draft generators were using wrong body types.

Addressed an issue with Importing and Exporting Draft Classes were incorrectly changing Player Body Types.

Addressed an issue where Tight Ends were able to acquire the Universal Coverage Zone Ability.

Addressed an issue where Players sustaining a Low Back Strain Injury was treated as a Career Ending Injury.

Fixed an issue where coaches and trainers were unlocking abilities in the wrong order.

Addressed an issue where the WILL position was prioritized over the SAM position in the Depth Chart when using the reorder feature.

Superstar Mode

Fixed an issue where Season stats were not accessible.

Adjusted QB Combine drills.

Resolved an issue where selected Gear would appear on the wrong uniform.

Ultimate Team

Field Pass, Progression and Rewards

Fixed an issue that prevented certain objectives from appearing in the Field Pass and Team Pass tabs.

Resolved multiple soft lock scenarios when purchasing the Premium Field Pass or entering rewards screens.

Corrected a visual bug where Season 1 Field Pass art would replace Season 2 while active.

Reward icons and token/coin rewards now display consistently across New Items Flow and Rewards Flow.

Lineups and Team Management

Corrected an issue where punters and kickers displayed inflated OVR values when placed at QB.

Fixed chemistry and strategy boosts not displaying correctly, ensuring lineup synergies are accurate.

Improved substitution logic and lineup refresh behavior to prevent errors when managing rosters.

Store and Packs

Restored the "Open Next Pack" callout in reward flows, improving pack-opening speed.

Fixed an issue where packs included inside other rewards were not visible.

Pack Helper tuned to prioritize lineup improvements correctly, avoiding cases where it would recommend removing useful players.

Challenges, Events and H2H

Addressed blockers in Gauntlet events that prevented progress from tracking correctly.

Fixed a bug in H2H Seasons where winning the Super Bowl did not end the season as intended.

Leaderboards now display correctly, fixing issues with empty or undefined rank values.

Corrected star reward tracking in Legendary Challenge packs to ensure proper rewards.

Stability and Disconnects

Fixed multiple soft locks in NUX scenarios, Field Pass purchases, and Preseason Events.

Addressed crashes when loading into Squads crossplay sessions with multiple PC players.

Corrected disconnects during ready-up transitions in H2H and Squads lobbies.

Resolved desyncs in 6v6 and Sick Six modes.

Audio

New music added: Limp Bizkit -- "Morgan Wallen"

Fixes for various issues: in-game commentary firing improperly, stadium music adjustments, SFX volume adjustments, mix adjustments for the Halftime Show, and a fix for unintended audio dropouts when adjusting unrelated volume sliders.

UI