Arda Ocal looks back at the contract signing between Stephanie Vaquer and Tiffany Stratton on SmackDown. (1:07)

Open Extended Reactions

WWE Crown Jewel will take place Saturday from the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia (8 a.m. ET on ESPN Unlimited). The premium live event (PLE) will be headlined by a pair of matches for the men's and women's Crown Jewel championships. Undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes will challenge world heavyweight champion Seth Rollins in one match, and WWE women's champion Tiffany Stratton will face new women's world champion Stephanie Vaquer in another.

As we head into Crown Jewel, let's get up to speed on the key stats you should know about the four announced matches so far:

WWE Crown Jewel matches and stats

• Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins (WWE men's Crown Jewel championship)

• Stephanie Vaquer vs. Tiffany Stratton (WWE women's Crown Jewel championship)

• John Cena vs. AJ Styles

• Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky vs. Asuka and Kairi Sane

• Before this year, there have been six Crown Jewel PLEs. The 2025 version will be the first time the event is staged outside of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The first Crown Jewel took place Nov. 2, 2018. The show was headlined by D-Generation X (Triple H and Shawn Michaels) vs. the Brothers of Destruction (The Undertaker and Kane).

• No one has participated in more Crown Jewel main event matches than Roman Reigns (3). Reigns is 4-1 overall at Crown Jewel and 3-0 in the main events.

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE men's Crown Jewel championship

Undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes will face world heavyweight champion Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel. Melina Pizano/WWE via Getty Images

• Rhodes will take on Rollins looking to earn his second consecutive Crown Jewel championship. In 2024, Rhodes defeated Gunther, the world heavyweight champion at the time. Rhodes is 2-0 at Crown Jewel, having also defeated Damian Priest in 2023.

• Rhodes is 5-1 overall at PLEs in 2025. His lone loss was at WrestleMania 41 in April when John Cena defeated him for the WWE championship.

• Rollins has wrestled at all but one Crown Jewel (2022). Overall, he has a 3-3 record, including a win over his current The Vision teammate, Bronson Reed, at last year's show.

• Rollins is 4-3 overall at PLEs in 2025. His most notable win was his shortest match when he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and defeated CM Punk at SummerSlam to become the world heavyweight champion in August.

Tiffany Stratton vs. Stephanie Vaquer for the WWE women's Crown Jewel championship

Women's world champion Stephanie Vaquer will wrestle against WWE women's champion Tiffany Stratton for the first time Saturday. Bradlee Rutledge/WWE Via Getty Images

• Wrestlepalooza was Vaquer's first one-on-one WWE PLE match (not including NXT). Earlier in 2025, she participated in three multi-person matches, including the Royal Rumble, the Money in the Bank ladder match and the No. 1 contender Battle Royal at WWE Evolution.

• Stratton is 4-0 in WWE PLE matches in 2025. When we enter Crown Jewel, Stratton will have been WWE women's champion for 281 days. She has never wrestled Vaquer.

• The inaugural WWE women's Crown Jewel champion was Liv Morgan. In 2024, as the women's world champion, she defeated then WWE women's champion Nia Jax for the honor.

John Cena vs. AJ Styles

John Cena and AJ Styles will wrestle each other for likely the final time at Crown Jewel. Nick Laham for ESPN

• Cena and Styles began their WWE PLE history at Money in the Bank in 2016, a match Styles won. They've faced off one-on-one at three PLE events -- Money in the Bank (2016), SummerSlam (2016) and Royal Rumble (2017). Styles holds the 2-1 advantage in those matches, but Cena won the most recent match at Royal Rumble, where he defeated Styles to earn his 16th WWE Championship, tying Ric Flair for most world championship reigns.

• Cena has a PLE record of 5-4 in 2025 during his farewell tour. His first PLE win of the year took place in March, when he won the men's Elimination Chamber match. He was defeated in his latest bout by Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza last month.

• Cena has wrestled only once at Crown Jewel (2023), when Solo Sikoa defeated him via pinfall.

• Styles has a 2-2 record at Crown Jewel. His two wins occurred at the first two Crown Jewels. In 2018, he defeated Samoa Joe to retain the WWE championship, and in 2019, he retained the United States championship against Humberto Carrillo.

• Styles' last WWE PLE win was on Nov. 26, 2022, at Survivor Series: WarGames over Finn Bálor.

Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky vs. Asuka and Kairi Sane

Asuka and Kairi Sane (left) will take on Rhea Ripley (right) and Iyo Sky at Crown Jewel. Rich Wade/WWE via Getty Images

• Though Ripley will team up with her at Crown Jewel, Sky was an opponent in three of Ripley's five 2025 PLE matches. Ripley is 0-3 in those matches. In fact, the only time Ripley defeated Sky on the main roster was when she won the 2023 women's Royal Rumble.

• The last WWE PLE to take place in Perth was the 2024 Elimination Chamber. Ripley defeated Nia Jax in the main event to retain the women's world championship.

• Sky's first Crown Jewel match was in 2022, also a tag team match, and also involving Asuka. In that match, Sky and Dakota Kai defeated Asuka and Alexa Bliss to win the WWE women's tag team championship.