Women's AFCON dates, schedule, news - Everything you need to know about WAFCON

The Women's Africa Cup of Nations 2025 (WAFCON) takes place in Morocco from July 5 to 26, and will feature 12 teams from across the continent, including defending champions South Africa.

ESPN has everything you need to know about Africa's top women's tournament, which also features stars from the NWSL in the United States, and players from across Europe and South America.

Teams: Algeria, Botswana, DR Congo, Ghana, Mali, Morocco (host), Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa (holders), Tanzania, Tunisia, and Zambia.

Format: Three groups of four teams start the tournament, and the top two teams from each group will automatically advance to the knockouts. They will be joined by the two best third-placed teams.

Schedule: The tournament kicks of with hosts Morocco taking on fan-favourites Zambia, featuring NWSL stars Barbra Banda and Racheal Kundananji. - Full fixtures

WAFCON champions South Africa will hope to defend their title in Morocco come July. Fadel Senna/AFP via Getty Images

