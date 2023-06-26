WWE Money in the Bank 2023 results, news, stories, match card and information

Who will earn their shot for a world championship match?
Money In The Bank is finally here, as WWE's signature ladder match pay-per-view event will take place on Saturday, July 1, at The O2 Arena in London. There will be two MITB suitcases up for grabs, one for the women's division and the other for the men's, as the winner of each event will be locked into a world title shot of their choosing at any time they wish to cash in.
Also on the line in England are the World Heavyweight Championship and Women's Tag Team Championship belts: Seth "Freakin" Rollins and. Finn Bálor will settle their feud with Rollins' heavyweight title up for grabs, and Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will challenge Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler for their tag titles.
Finally, arguably the greatest family in the history of wrestling continues to battle with inner turmoil as The Usos will face Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in what has been deemed a Bloodline Civil War tag match.
Which superstars will hold the briefcases after Saturday night? How many current champions will leave O2 with their belts? Stay tuned to ESPN for more on Money In The Bank 2023.
Money in the Bank 2023 matches
There are six matches on the slate in London, along with two championship matches.
Men's Money in the Bank ladder match: Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar vs. Butch vs. Damian Priest vs. Logan Paul
Women's Money in the Bank ladder match: Zelina Vega vs. Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark vs. Bayley vs. Iyo Sky vs. Trish Stratus
Singles match: Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio (with Rhea Ripley)
World Heavyweight Championship: Seth "Freakin" Rollins (c) vs. Finn Bálor
WWE Women's Tag Team Championship: Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez
"Bloodline Civil War" tag team match: The Bloodline (Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa) (with Paul Heyman) vs. The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso)
(c) indicates defending champion.
Past Money in the Bank champions
Money in the Bank 2022 matches | Recap
While there were six matches on the card, the biggest moment belonged to Liv Morgan. Morgan, who won the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match, would cash in her prize that same night and defeat Ronda Rousey to claim the SmackDown women's championship.
WWE Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair def. Carmella
Men's Money in the Bank ladder match: Theory def. Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Omos, Sami Zayn and Riddle
Women's Money in the Bank ladder match: Liv Morgan def. Lacey Evans, Alexa Bliss, Raquel Rodriguez, Asuka, Shotzi and Becky Lynch
WWE SmackDown Women's Championship: Ronda Rousey def. Natalya
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) def. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford)
WWE United States Championship: Bobby Lashley def. Theory
Money in the Bank 2021 card | Recap
Money in the Bank 2021 took place on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. It represented the WWE's first non-WrestleMania pay-per-view held in front of a full, live, paying audience since Elimination Chamber in March 2020. The weekend surrounding Money in the Bank represented WWE's full-time return to holding shows on the road, starting with SmackDown on Friday, July 16, 2021 at the Toyota Center in Houston, TX.
Men's Money in the Bank ladder match: Big E def. Drew McIntyre, John Morrison, Kevin Owens, Matt Riddle, Ricochet, Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura
Women's Money in the Bank ladder match: Nikki A.S.H. def. Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Liv Morgan, Naomi vs. Natalya vs. Nikki Cross vs. Zelina Vega
WWE championship: Bobby Lashley (c) def. Kofi Kingston
Raw women's championship: Charlotte Flair def. Rhea Ripley (c)
Universal championship: Roman Reigns (c) def. Edge
(c) - indicates defending champion
Money in the Bank 2020 card | Recap
The 2020 edition of WWE Money in the Bank took place on Sunday, May 10 at two locations. Most of the show took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, in front of no fans due to precautions in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. But the titular bouts -- the men's and women's Money in the Bank ladder matches -- took place simultaneously at WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut.
Fiorvanti: Otis reflects on his win, 2020 rise
Kickoff show: Jeff Hardy def. Cesaro
Fatal 4-Way tag team match for the SmackDown tag team championship: The New Day (c) def. Forgotten Sons, The Miz & John Morrison and Lucha House Party
Singles match: Bobby Lashley def. R-Truth
Universal championship: Braun Strowman (c) def. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt
WWE championship: Drew McIntyre (c) def. Seth Rollins
Men's Money in the Bank ladder match: Otis def. AJ Styles, Aleister Black, Daniel Bryan, King Corbin and Rey Mysterio
Women's Money in the Bank ladder match: Asuka def. Carmella, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler
(c) - indicates defending champion
Money in the Bank 2019 results | Recap
The 2019 edition of WWE Money in the Bank took place on Sunday, May 19 at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. Below you'll find everything you need to know about one of the most exciting WWE shows of the year, from results, to news, features, history and more.
Kickoff Show: The Usos def. Daniel Bryan & Rowan
Women's Money in the Bank ladder match: Bayley def Natalya, Naomi, Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose, Ember Moon, Carmella and Nikki Cross
United States championship: Rey Mysterio def. Samoa Joe (c)
Steel cage match: Shane McMahon def. The Miz
Cruiserweight championship: Tony Nese (c) def. Ariya Daivari
Raw women's championship: Becky Lynch (c) def. Lacey Evans
SmackDown women's championship: Charlotte Flair def. Becky Lynch (Bayley would use her MITB cash-in to def. Charlotte Flair)
Singles match: Roman Reigns def. Elias
Universal championship: Seth Rollins (c) def. AJ Styles
WWE championship: Kofi Kingston (c) def. Kevin Owens
Men's Money in the Bank ladder match: Brock Lesnar def. Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin, Ali, Finn Balor, Andrade and Randy Orton
(c) - indicates defending champion
Money in the Bank 2018 results | Recap
The 2018 edition of WWE Money in the Bank took place on Sunday, June 17 at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. Below you'll find everything you need to know about MITB, from results, to news, features, history and more.
Men's Money in the Bank ladder match: Braun Strowman def. Finn Balor, The Miz, Rusev, Bobby Roode, Kevin Owens, Kofi Kingston and Samoa Joe
Money in the Bank cash-in - Raw women's championship: Alexa Bliss def. Ronda Rousey
Raw women's championship: Ronda Rousey def. Nia Jax (c) via DQ
Last Man Standing for the WWE championship: AJ Styles (c) def. Shinsuke Nakamura
Singles match: Roman Reigns def. Jinder Mahal
Women's Money in the Bank ladder match: Alexa Bliss def. Ember Moon, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Natalya, Lana, Naomi and Sasha Banks
Intercontinental championship: Seth Rollins (c) def. Elias
Singles match: Bobby Lashley def. Sami Zayn
Singles match: Daniel Bryan def. Big Cass
Kickoff Show: SmackDown tag team championships: The Bludgeon Brothers (c) def. Gallows & Anderson
(c) - indicates defending champion
Money in the Bank 2017 | Recap
The 2017 edition of WWE Money in the Bank took place on Sunday, June 18 at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Below you'll find everything you need to know about MITB, from results, to news, features, history and more.
Women's Money in the Bank ladder match: Carmella (with James Ellsworth) def. Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Natalya, and Tamina
Men's Money in the Bank ladder match: Baron Corbin def. AJ Styles, Dolph Ziggler, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Shinsuke Nakamura
WWE Championship: Jinder Mahal (c) def. Randy Orton
WWE SmackDown Women's Championship: Naomi (c) def. Lana
WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The New Day def. The Usos (c)
Tag team match: The Hype Bros def. The Colóns
Tag team match: Breezango def. The Ascension
(c) - indicates defending champion