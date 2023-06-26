        <
          WWE Money in the Bank 2023 results, news, stories, match card and information

            Jun 26, 2023, 09:28 PM

            Who will earn their shot for a world championship match?

            Money In The Bank is finally here, as WWE's signature ladder match pay-per-view event will take place on Saturday, July 1, at The O2 Arena in London. There will be two MITB suitcases up for grabs, one for the women's division and the other for the men's, as the winner of each event will be locked into a world title shot of their choosing at any time they wish to cash in.

            Also on the line in England are the World Heavyweight Championship and Women's Tag Team Championship belts: Seth "Freakin" Rollins and. Finn Bálor will settle their feud with Rollins' heavyweight title up for grabs, and Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will challenge Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler for their tag titles.

            Finally, arguably the greatest family in the history of wrestling continues to battle with inner turmoil as The Usos will face Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in what has been deemed a Bloodline Civil War tag match.

            Which superstars will hold the briefcases after Saturday night? How many current champions will leave O2 with their belts? Stay tuned to ESPN for more on Money In The Bank 2023.

            Money in the Bank 2023 matches

            There are six matches on the slate in London, along with two championship matches.

            (c) indicates defending champion.

            Past Money in the Bank champions

            Money in the Bank 2022 matches | Recap

            While there were six matches on the card, the biggest moment belonged to Liv Morgan. Morgan, who won the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match, would cash in her prize that same night and defeat Ronda Rousey to claim the SmackDown women's championship.

            • WWE Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair def. Carmella

            • Men's Money in the Bank ladder match: Theory def. Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Omos, Sami Zayn and Riddle

            • Women's Money in the Bank ladder match: Liv Morgan def. Lacey Evans, Alexa Bliss, Raquel Rodriguez, Asuka, Shotzi and Becky Lynch

            • WWE SmackDown Women's Championship: Ronda Rousey def. Natalya

            • Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) def. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford)

            • WWE United States Championship: Bobby Lashley def. Theory

            Money in the Bank 2021 card | Recap

            Money in the Bank 2021 took place on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. It represented the WWE's first non-WrestleMania pay-per-view held in front of a full, live, paying audience since Elimination Chamber in March 2020. The weekend surrounding Money in the Bank represented WWE's full-time return to holding shows on the road, starting with SmackDown on Friday, July 16, 2021 at the Toyota Center in Houston, TX.

            Money in the Bank 2020 card | Recap

            The 2020 edition of WWE Money in the Bank took place on Sunday, May 10 at two locations. Most of the show took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, in front of no fans due to precautions in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. But the titular bouts -- the men's and women's Money in the Bank ladder matches -- took place simultaneously at WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut.

            Fiorvanti: Otis reflects on his win, 2020 rise

            Money in the Bank 2019 results | Recap

            The 2019 edition of WWE Money in the Bank took place on Sunday, May 19 at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. Below you'll find everything you need to know about one of the most exciting WWE shows of the year, from results, to news, features, history and more.

            Money in the Bank 2018 results | Recap

            The 2018 edition of WWE Money in the Bank took place on Sunday, June 17 at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. Below you'll find everything you need to know about MITB, from results, to news, features, history and more.

            Money in the Bank 2017 | Recap

            The 2017 edition of WWE Money in the Bank took place on Sunday, June 18 at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Below you'll find everything you need to know about MITB, from results, to news, features, history and more.

            • Women's Money in the Bank ladder match: Carmella (with James Ellsworth) def. Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Natalya, and Tamina

            • Men's Money in the Bank ladder match: Baron Corbin def. AJ Styles, Dolph Ziggler, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Shinsuke Nakamura

            • WWE Championship: Jinder Mahal (c) def. Randy Orton

            • WWE SmackDown Women's Championship: Naomi (c) def. Lana

            • WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The New Day def. The Usos (c)

            • Tag team match: The Hype Bros def. The Colóns

            • Tag team match: Breezango def. The Ascension

