WWE Money in the Bank 2023 results, news, stories, match card and information

Otis and Asuka come away with the Money In the Bank briefcases, giving them access to a WWE world title shot whenever they choose. (1:35)

Who will earn their shot for a world championship match?

Money In The Bank is finally here, as WWE's signature ladder match pay-per-view event will take place on Saturday, July 1, at The O2 Arena in London. There will be two MITB suitcases up for grabs, one for the women's division and the other for the men's, as the winner of each event will be locked into a world title shot of their choosing at any time they wish to cash in.

Also on the line in England are the World Heavyweight Championship and Women's Tag Team Championship belts: Seth "Freakin" Rollins and. Finn Bálor will settle their feud with Rollins' heavyweight title up for grabs, and Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will challenge Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler for their tag titles.

Finally, arguably the greatest family in the history of wrestling continues to battle with inner turmoil as The Usos will face Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in what has been deemed a Bloodline Civil War tag match.

Which superstars will hold the briefcases after Saturday night? How many current champions will leave O2 with their belts? Stay tuned to ESPN for more on Money In The Bank 2023.

Money in the Bank 2023 matches

Could Logan Paul leave London with a title shot in his hands via a Money In The Bank briefcase? WWE

There are six matches on the slate in London, along with two championship matches.

(c) indicates defending champion.

Past Money in the Bank champions

Money in the Bank 2022 matches | Recap

Can Liv Morgan retain her title in a rematch against Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules? Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

While there were six matches on the card, the biggest moment belonged to Liv Morgan. Morgan, who won the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match, would cash in her prize that same night and defeat Ronda Rousey to claim the SmackDown women's championship.

WWE Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair def. Carmella

Men's Money in the Bank ladder match: Theory def. Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Omos, Sami Zayn and Riddle

Women's Money in the Bank ladder match: Liv Morgan def. Lacey Evans, Alexa Bliss, Raquel Rodriguez, Asuka, Shotzi and Becky Lynch

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship: Ronda Rousey def. Natalya

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) def. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford)

WWE United States Championship: Bobby Lashley def. Theory

Money in the Bank 2021 card | Recap