Open Extended Reactions

A shocking early trade put me on my heels early on Thursday night, and then we waited for more. And waited. And waited. And then my top-ranked quarterback just kept falling -- all the way to Day 3. What a strange and exciting 2025 NFL draft it was.

Now that we're through all 257 picks, it's time for my favorite exercise every year: grading how all 32 teams fared with their selections, from Round 1 through Round 7. Which teams actually got value? Which ones check off roster needs across the three days? And which ones clearly improved as we look ahead to the 2025 season and beyond? I'm looking for the good, the bad, the steals, the reaches and the downright head-scratching moments.

I graded the 32 draft classes using my own Big Board rankings and positional grades to see how efficient each franchise was in maneuvering the board. Trades -- both up and down the draft order -- were also factored in; that's all part of the overall value. I recapped Round 1 on Thursday night and Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday evening, but I'll go a little deeper here and touch on every single team.

Here are the team-by-team grades. We'll start with the best report cards and go to the worst. Teams that have identical letter grades are listed in alphabetical order. For more on how these rookie classes stack up, check out the "SportsCenter Special" on Monday (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2) and listen to the final episode of the "First Draft" podcast on Monday afternoon.

NFL draft coverage:

Kiper's Day 1 winners | Kiper's Day 2 winners

Pick-by-pick takes | Overreactions | Every pick

Jump to:

ARI | ATL | BAL | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN

CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND

JAX | KC | LAC | LAR | LV | MIA | MIN

NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF

SEA | TB | TEN | WSH